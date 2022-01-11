79th Golden Globe Awards: First Transgender Actor To Win a Golden Globe Award:
A 31-year-old actress created a history at 79th Golden Globe Awards. Mj Rodriguez won the best Television Actress award. She won the award for her fabulous performance in Netflix show Pose. Mj Rodriguez is the 1st transgender to win this award. She also made a history last year as 1st transgender to be nominated in Emmy. Watch video to know in detail about her journey,Also Read - Salman Khan To Reportedly Make A Cameo In Chiranjeevi's Godfather, Detail Inside Also Read - Explained: New Covid-19 Guidelines For RT-PCR Test; Watch Video Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Neha Bhasin And Divya Agarwal Indulge Into An Ugly Twitter Fight, Former Reminds How Salman Khan Mocked Her