Vitamin C Serum For Face : Vitamin c serum is a great way not only brighten the skin but also help in removing dead skin cells. Apart from its endless skincare, vitamin c serums are also perfect to get you clear skin. Vitamin c serum promotes healing of the skin by rough texture, fine lines, acne and skin dullness. Vitamin c is water soluble antioxidant and is an essential nutrient that protects the skin. That's why vitamin c serum is important for your daily skincare routine. Here's all you need to know.