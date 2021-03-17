Finding somebody you can spend your entire life with is a dream come true for so many of us. However, finding that one person you can truly be yourself with, without any ifs and buts, without any hesitation, without any doubts, is something that not all of us get. But is it the end of the story? Also Read - Meet Kendall Jenner's Boyfriend Devin Booker, The Man Everyone is Talking About!

Sipping Thought is in conversation with Richa Hora, a Relationship Coach at UGrow to know how a person can fall in love again.

Does happily ever after exist? The answer might shock you. Because when you will come to terms with a fact that love is less of a blessing and more of hard work, you might start rethinking fairy tales. You start reconsidering the very concept of love. We see many couples splitting after finding their better halves in each other; we see the most intense relationships turning toxic towards the end. Why? What is the reason?

This video is a revelation for all the walks, even the perfect love has to go through. The idea of meeting your soul mate and giving your best for making it work is difficult to let go of. So our experts say do not. Do not loosen the grip. Do not let go of the hope. Work for it. Give it another chance. Make the amendments and save your dying relationship. Also, if you feel there is a need to seek professional help to save your relationship, then do so, if you truly want to keep your relationship going. And in all of this it is a good idea to remember why you fell in love in the first place.

Getting to the root reasons for all the negativity and misunderstanding in your relationship is the first step towards rekindling the lost love. Understanding the love language and communicating is yet another. The expert in the video has very well structured and explained the steps through which you can have your lost love back. A complete guide where you will find the answers you are looking for. Go through the entire video to find out how the light at the end of the tunnel can be reached. All the luck!