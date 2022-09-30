Latest news : Microsoft recently conducted a work trend index plus report. This 2022 report is based on an external study of 20,000 people in 11 countries, including India. Well, the report revealed that Eighty per cent of employees in India want a better reason to return to the office beside the company’s expectations. The findings in the report also showed that Ninety-one per cent of the employees want to go to the office if they are allowed to socialize with their co-workers, and 92 per cent would work from the office on the prospect of building team bonds. Report also revealed the disagreement between the leaders and employees on hybrid work and work from home.Also Read - RBI Monetary Policy: Governor Shaktikanta Das Hikes Repo Rate By 50 BPS, Sees Inflation At 6.7% - Watch Video