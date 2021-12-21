83 Public Review: The much awaited film of the year 83, starring Ranveer and Deepika is all set to release on Netflix on 24th of December. The film documents India’s great win at the cricket world cup in 1983 by lifting the first world cup for the country. It presents a journey of the team and efforts of all the players who won the cup. The film is diected by Kabir Khan and features Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev and Deepika as Romi Dev. Checkout this video where we have reviewed the fil 83.Also Read - Salman Khan Announces Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2 At RRR's Pre- Release Event, All Details Inside | Watch Video