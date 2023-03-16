Home

Gujarat: Various Tribal couples tie knots during mass marriage in Nadagdhari Village – Watch Video

Valsad (Gujarat): Mass marriage of 97 couples living in the Tribal area of Valsad in Gujarat was organized at Nadagdhari Village on March 16. Various numerous couples tied the knot together with their life partners following Indian marriage rituals and traditions. the local residents told that such initiatives help the poor in getting one of the important tasks complete both financially and socially.