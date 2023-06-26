Home

Video Gallery

Thane Wall Collapse: Suddenly a 40 foot wall collapse in thane, Mumbai। Watch Video

Thane Wall Collapse: Suddenly a 40 foot wall collapse in thane, Mumbai। Watch Video

Due to heavy rainfall a building collapse at St Braz Road Mumbai, Rescue operations are underway. Two persons have lost their lives after of portion of building balcony Collapsed.

India’s several states may receive heavy to very heavy rainfall a warning issued by (IMD). Specially the coastal region Maharastra will see heavy rainfall in the next 24 hours. Due to heavy rainfall a building collapse at St Braz Road Mumbai, Rescue operations are underway. Two persons have lost their lives after of portion of building balcony Collapsed. Five injured locals were at vile Parle Gaothan were Shifted to hospital. Rescue operations are underway at St Braz Road building collapse site. “Monsoon has reached early in northern parts of India” ANI. A several parts in Himachal Pradesh may see heavy rainfall from June 24 to June 27″ ANI Rajasthan’s city Sri Ganganagar see’s waterlogging because of heavy rainfall. In Assam approximately 2.7 lakhs people affected in Assam floods. The situation is improving gradually in several districts of Assam. The locals fear that the water level will drastically going to increase.