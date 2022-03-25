Amit Kumar, a 40 year old man from Delhi has finally been able to walk after 10 long years when a highly specialized superfine microsurgery cured his 45kg Elephantiasis that he had developed on his left leg post accident, a decade ago. Kumar can now walk freely and has resumed his daily activities as well. He had visited a lot of hospitals earlier, but was told that nothing could be done to improve his condition, which made him believe that he will never be able go back to his normal life. Reportedly, his leg weight has now reduced to 24 kgs from 45 kgs. Watch video to find out more.