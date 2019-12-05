Are you someone who is thinking of indulging in daily workouts for a very long time but doesn’t know where to begin? If yes, this video is for you. You are required to make your body used to the workouts in the first few days of the workout sessions. Post that only, you would be able to fetch the benefits out of high-intensity exercises. Here we give you a beginner’s fitness regime. You can start with high knee jumps to boost blood flow, build stamina, and open thigh muscles. Then, you can do squat jacks. This exercise can help you build endurance and increase blood circulation. There are various other workouts that can offer you an array of benefits. Watch this video to know about them.