Did You Know During the Second World War, Queen Elizabeth II was a driver mechanic in the Women’s Auxiliary Territorial Service driving ambulances. In fact, the Queen was the only person in the UK who drove without the requirement to hold a valid licence. The queen was mostly seen behind the wheels of her trusty Land Rover Defender driving around Sandringham, Queen Elizabeth has had a long history of driving the royal cars. The queen used state cars for public engagements and on ceremonial occasions, that included two Bentleys and three Rolls-Royces. Watch full video to know about Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Car Collection.