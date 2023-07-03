Top Trending Videos

A-List Celebs Turn Heads at the Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam Wrap-Up Bash!

On Sunday, the team along with director Anand Tiwari and other celebs were spotted at the film's wrap-up party in Mumbai. The film is scheduled to be released on August 25

Published: July 3, 2023 1:15 PM IST

By Video Desk

Actors Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri along with Punjabi singer-actor Ammy Virk will soon be seen in a romantic-comedy, which is reportedly titled Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam. On Sunday, the team along with director Anand Tiwari and other celebs were spotted at the film’s wrap-up party in Mumbai. The film is scheduled to be released on August 25

