A-List Celebs Turn Heads at the Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam Wrap-Up Bash!

Actors Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri along with Punjabi singer-actor Ammy Virk will soon be seen in a romantic-comedy, which is reportedly titled Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam. On Sunday, the team along with director Anand Tiwari and other celebs were spotted at the film’s wrap-up party in Mumbai. The film is scheduled to be released on August 25