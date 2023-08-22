Home

Video Gallery

A Look At Professions Of Indian Cricketer’s Wives

A Look At Professions Of Indian Cricketer’s Wives

Cricket in India is one of the most loved sport and the cricketers have massive fan following. Fans are always curious to know every tiny updates about their stars. The wives of these stars have always been under the scanner of the public eye ever since they began making it to the stadium to cheer for their spouses. While many of these able ladies have let their professional goals to provide all the support, several others have retained theirs and have managed to maintain a balance between career and home. Lets have a look at the professions of Indian cricketer's wives

Cricket in India is one of the most loved sport and the cricketers have massive fan following. Fans are always curious to know every tiny updates about their stars. The wives of these stars have always been under the scanner of the public eye ever since they began making it to the stadium to cheer for their spouses. While many of these able ladies have let their professional goals to provide all the support, several others have retained theirs and have managed to maintain a balance between career and home.

Lets have a look at the professions of Indian cricketer’s wives

Trending Now

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.