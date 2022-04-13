A video of a man dancing on street have gone viral on Internet. The man can be seen dressed in kurta and skirt. This man is dancing on the streets of US. His skills are just wonderful. His name is Jainil Mehta. He is a choreographer. This video was shared by Jaini on Instagram. He is dancing on Jhume Re Gori from the movie Gangubai Kathiawadi. This song was picturised on Alia Bhatt. This video has more than 17million views.