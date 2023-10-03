Home

A massive fire broke out in a bus near Airoli Sector 8 in the Navi Mumbai area on October 02. Upon receiving the information, fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse the blaze. Various people were seen gathered around the spot while firefighters worked diligently to bring the fire under control. The fire also caused a traffic disruption in the area. Further details are awaited.

