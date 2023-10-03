Top Trending Videos

A massive fire broke out in a bus near Airoli Sector 8 in the Navi Mumbai

Published: October 3, 2023 12:23 PM IST

By Video Desk

A massive fire broke out in a bus near Airoli Sector 8 in the Navi Mumbai area on October 02. Upon receiving the information, fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse the blaze. Various people were seen gathered around the spot while firefighters worked diligently to bring the fire under control. The fire also caused a traffic disruption in the area. Further details are awaited.

