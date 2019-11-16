There is nothing better than the spicey sweet potato fries. Most of the people would agree to this. But making them by using the frying technique may snatch the essential nutrients from this food. Also, fried food are associated with certain health hazards. So, what would you do then? How would you make sweet potato fries without actually frying them? Here, the microwave will help you. Yes, you just need to add oil and a few spices in the sweet potatoes cut in long shapes and bake them. And, you are done. Notably, sweet potatoes are starchy food with surprising health benefits. Being highly nutritious and containing antioxidants and fiber, sweet potatoes can promote your gut health. Also, they can enhance your vision. Watch this video to know the recipe for making baked sweet potato fries.