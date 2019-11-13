Do you experience food sensitivity or allergy? If yes, it is because of the wrong balance between the good and bad bacteria in the gastrointestinal tract or an increase in the antigen. Food sensitivity is a poorly understood body reaction that can go lifetime without being diagnosed due to delayed reaction times. Once the condition is confirmed, you can get rid of it with the help of some home remedies. The problem of damaged lining of the GI tract can be solved by the use of cleansing juices. You can prepare it with the help of celery, beetroot, cabbage, and carrot. Notably, beetroot is great for repairing GI damage whereas celery helps in the elimination of uric acid due to its anti-inflammatory properties. Rich in vitamin C, cabbage can strengthen your immune system. Carrot can balance the number of good and bad bacteria in the gut. Watch this video to know more about it.