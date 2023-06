Home

Video Gallery

A reactor blast took place in private lab in Anakapalli, Vishakapatnam

A reactor blast took place in private lab in Anakapalli, Vishakapatnam

A reactor blast took place in private lab in Anakapalli, Vishakapatnam. Two received severe burning injuries, shifted to hospital. The blast triggered a fire and huge smoke billowed out from.

Vishakapatnam: A reactor blast took place in private lab in Anakapalli, Vishakapatnam. Two received severe burning injuries, shifted to hospital. The blast triggered a fire and huge smoke billowed out from.