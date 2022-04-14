A dramatic video of a student has gone viral on Internet. Student name is Robert and studies in third grade at East Orange Community Charter School in New Jersey. In this video a little boy is sitting in a class. He opens his water bottle with his mouth and choked on the cap. Suddenly he runs to teacher. The teacher acts quickly and performed Heimlich maneuver and saved his life. This video was shared by Good News Movements on Insta. This video has more than 3 million views.