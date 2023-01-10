Home

Aadhaar Card tips: How To Identify If Your Aadhaar Card Is Real Or Fake, Step By Step Guide – Watch Video

It is important to understand the difference between fake and real Aadhaar card as fraudsters are now making fool out of people by issuing fake Aadhaar cards for just a few bucks. Here's how you can check if your Aadhaar card is real or fake. Watch video.

Aadhaar Card tips: Aadhar card is one of the most important government documents. From opening bank account to getting a sim card, getting admission in college and to even rent a house, Aadhaar card is mandatory for everything now. However it is important to understand the difference between fake and real Aadhaar card as fraudsters are now making fool out of people by issuing fake Aadhaar cards for just a few bucks. Well, there are a few steps that can help you identify if your Aadhar is real or fake..to know more of this watch this video