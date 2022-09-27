Aadhar card is one of the most important govt identification documents provided by UIDAI. It is linked to our mobile no, bank account, PAN card and what not. It contains the details of the the person’s name, gender, address and photograph and biometric data. Citizens can avail various services like banking services to mobile connections, and other government and non-government schemes. Well, from time to time Aadhar card gets updated for the convenience of it’s users and now in a latest update you can update, your phone no, address and photo on your Aadhar card through your mobile phone itself. So, if you are looking forward to update your address, photo and phone number on Aadhaar card through phone and do not know how to do so, then do not worry as we have got you covered. Through this video we will give you a step by step explanation on how you can update your address, phone no and photo on your Aadhar card using your phone. Watch video.