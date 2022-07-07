Aadhaar Card Update: Aadhaar is one of the most important documents of our identity in today’s date. From opening an account in the bank to taking advantage of government schemes, it is needed. Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) issues Aadhaar card. In this, every information of your identity is present, which any institution can see with the help of unique numbers written on your Aadhaar. But did you know that Aadhaar also has an expiry date? You can easily check for how many days your Aadhaar is valid. If you have got a Blue Aadhar Card made for your children, then it expires after five years. At the same time, if the Aadhaar of children above five years of age and 15 years of age is not updated in time, then it may expire. Therefore, it is necessary to update the biometric data in Aadhaar. Watch video to know how to check about your Aadhaar card expiry date.Also Read - Aadhaar Card Download: Here's How To Download Aadhaar Card On Smartphone