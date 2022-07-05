Aadhaar card has become a lot more than just an important document. The unique identity number is used to avail government identity cards such as passport and driver’s license. In fact, to open a bank account or to file income tax returns, Aadhaar card is needed or even to get Covid-19 vaccine. Since Aadhaar has many benefits, fraudsters often scam people. It is crucial for everyone to know if their own Aadhaar card is real or fake. In this video we have shared the step-by-step method how you can check the authenticity of your Aadhaar card.