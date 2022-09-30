Aadhaar Update: Aadhar card is one of the most important govt identification documents provided by UIDAI. It is linked to our mobile no, bank account . Pan card and what not. It contains the details of the the person’s name, gender, address and photograph and biometric data. Citizens can avail various services like banking services to mobile connections, and other government and non-government schemes. Now, these days a lot of Aadhar card frauds have been taking place due to its widespread usage which is why it needs to be secured against fraud with the utmost care in this situation. On September 23, UIDAI released a circular detailing measures to take in order to prevent Aadhar card fraud. Watch video to know more about it ad what you should not do with your Aadhaar card.Also Read - UGC NET 2022 Admit Card Released, Here's How To Download It Online - Watch Video