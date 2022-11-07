Aadhaar Update: UIDAI Launches New Chatbot Aadhaar Mitra For Instant Solution, Watch Video To Know All About It

What is Aadhaar Mitra: Residents can register their complains and track them using Aadhaar Mitra chatbot. Watch video to know more.

Aadhaar New Update: If you have any question or complaint regarding your Aadhar Card, then get ready to get an instant solution to all of it as unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has launched a new chatbot ‘Aadhaar Mitra’. Through Aadhar Mitra, users can get an instant answers to their complaints and questions related to Aadhaar. Let’s know everything about Aadhar Mitra in detail. Watch video.