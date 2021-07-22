Linking or updating contact number with Aadhaar card has got easier, especially for people living in remote areas. Individuals can now update their mobile numbers on Aadhaar cards at their doorstep with the help of a postman. The Ministry of Communications said in a tweeted, “Now a resident Aadhaar holder can get his mobile number updated in Aadhaar by the postman at his doorstep. IPPB Online launched a service for updating mobile numbers in Aadhaar as a Registrar for UIDAI.” Watch video to know in detail on how to update mobile number with Aadhar card.