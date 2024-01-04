Home

Aamir Khan poses with newly married Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare

Ira Khan, daughter of actor Aamir Khan and his first wife Reena Dutta, got married to her longtime boyfriend Nupur Shikhare in Mumbai on Wednesday. The couple registered their marriage in the presence of close friends and family.

