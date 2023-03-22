Aamir Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Salim Khan And Many Other Celebrities Attend Kishor Bajaj’s Prayer Meet | Watch Video
Several celebrities, including Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao, Sanjay Dutt, Salim Khan, Shraddha Kapoor and Tina Ambani attended Kishor Bajaj's prayer meet.
Bollywood celebrities attended the prayer meeting of Mumbai restaurateur Kishor Bajaj. From Sanjay Dutt to Aamir Khan to Shraddha Kapoor, several actors arrived to pay their last respect to Bajaj who died on March 17. He is best known for launching India’s first Michelin-star restaurant.
