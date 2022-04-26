Laal Singh Chaddha star cast fees: Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor’s much awaited film Laal Singh Chaddha is all set to release on 11th of August. The film is a remake of a famous Hollywood film The Forest Gump which starred Tom Hanks. Aamir Khan is all set to make his big screen appearance after 4 long years and that’s why fans are eager to see their favorite actor on screen. The film will also feature Kareena Kapoor, Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya. Well, with the release of this upcoming film, you also might be wondering about the fees that the Laal Singh Chaddha actors have demanded. Have a look at this video to find out the star cast fees of Laal Singh Chaddha.Also Read - Top 5 Traditional Looks Of Urfi Javed That Proves She Can Slay Any Attire - Checkout Video