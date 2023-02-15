Top Trending Videos

  • Home
  • Video Gallery
  • AAP Protests Against Sandeep Singh In Panchkula, Says ‘Sack him immediately’ – Watch Video

AAP Protests Against Sandeep Singh In Panchkula, Says ‘Sack him immediately’ – Watch Video

Sandeep Singh is facing an FIR in a sexual harassment case that has been filed against him by a junior national athletics coach

Published: February 15, 2023 10:24 PM IST

By Video Desk | Edited by Video Desk

Sandeep Singh is facing an FIR in a sexual harassment case that has been filed against him by a junior national athletics coach. AAP protested in Panchkula to demand the ouster of state minister Sandeep Singh from the Cabinet.

Also Watch

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: February 15, 2023 10:24 PM IST