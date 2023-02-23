Home

Video Gallery

AAP vs BJP: Councilors Fight, Exchange Blows Inside MCD House

AAP vs BJP: Councilors Fight, Exchange Blows Inside MCD House

Chaotic scenes were witnessed at the MCD House session on late Monday evening. The AAP and BJP members broke into clashes inside the MCD House. The drama happened during the election for the six members of the Standing Committee. Proceedings were disrupted at least eight times due to the chaos. The two sides clashed hours after Delhi's mayoral elections concluded.

Chaotic scenes were witnessed at the MCD House session on late Monday evening. The AAP and BJP members broke into clashes inside the MCD House. The drama happened during the election for the six members of the Standing Committee. Proceedings were disrupted at least eight times due to the chaos. The two sides clashed hours after Delhi’s mayoral elections concluded.