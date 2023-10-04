Home

AAP workers hold protest in Lucknow over ED raid at Sanjay Singh’s residence

Aam Aadmi Party workers held a protest in Lucknow over the ED Raid at AAP leader Sanjay Singh’s residence on ...

Aam Aadmi Party workers held a protest in Lucknow over the ED Raid at AAP leader Sanjay Singh’s residence on October 04. Lucknow Police was deployed outside the AAP MP’s residence where the protests were going on. Police detained some of the AAP workers to stop the protests. On the morning of October 04, the ED conducted raids at AAP MP Sanjay Singh’s residence in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy-linked money laundering case. The AAP workers raised slogans of “Go Out Modi” or “Modi Come to Senses”.“Sanjay Singh raised questions on Modi-Adani and their connection with a money laundering case in Mauritius. He raised his voice over the Manipur issue. This scared Modi. We are protesting against the ED raid at Singh’s place. We will bring out the actual faces of Modi-Adani to the country,” said an AAP worker.

