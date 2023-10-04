By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
AAP’s Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh’s House Raided In Delhi Liquor Policy Case
Raids by the Enforcement Directorate are underway at the residence of Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on October 04. The raids are underway at AAP MP’s residence in connection with the excise policy case. More details are awaited.
