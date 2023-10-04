Home

AAP’s Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh’s House Raided In Delhi Liquor Policy Case

Raids by the Enforcement Directorate are underway at the residence of Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on October 04. The raids are underway at AAP MP’s residence in connection with the excise policy case. More details are awaited.

