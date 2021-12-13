Sushmita Sen is back on with the second season of Aarya which is receiving immense appreciation and love from the audience as well. In an exclusive interview with India.com, Sushmita Sen talked about the show and revealed how her comeback with the same has been really special. The actor also talked about similarities between herself and Aarya but added that season two’s Aarya is very different. Further, Sushmita Sen was asked what she thinks about making a female, a hero in an industry where most of the heroic roles are dominated by men. Sushmita called it a progressive step and thanked director Ram Madhvani for the same. Apart from this, Sushmita Sen also talked about what all has changed in the industry in these many years, especially for the female actors.Also Read - 'We Weren't Even Part of Hoardings,' Sushmita Sen on Being a Bollywood Heroine From '90s - The Weekend Interview | Exclusive