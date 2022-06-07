Aashram Season 3: Bobby Deo’sl Aasharma 3 has been in talk ever since it released on MX Player. Audience is absolutely loving the Bobby Deol in the role of Baba Nirala. Apart from Bobby Deol, the series has a bunch of talented actors like Chandan Roy Sanyal, Tridha Chaudhary, Anupriya Goenka and Aaditi Pohankar, Adyayan Suman and Drashan Kumar in pivotal roles. However, the addition of Bollywood’s hot dive Esha Gupta has added a pinch of boldness and sensuality to the series. Aashram 3 is getting positive reviews from the audience. The show spans around seven hours and offers high end drama. But did you know how much did the actors in Aashram 3 charge for their roles? Well, in that case, do not worry as we have got you covered. In this video, we have revealed the whopping star cast fees of Aashram 3. Take a look.Also Read - Kriti Sanon Bags Best Actress Award For Mimi At IIFA 2022, Her Incredible Weight Loss Transformation After The Film Will Make Your Jaws Drop