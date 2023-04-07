Home

Abdu Rozik Height: Can Individuals with Growth Hormone Deficiency Increase Their Height?

Abdu Rozik height transformation: Abdu Rozik, the Tajikistan singer won hearts with his stint in Bigg Boss 16, the social media sensation is very short in height as he is suffering from Growth Hormone, Abdu looks like an 8 or 9-year-old child but is actually 19 years old and 94 cm tall. He was also diagnosed with rickets, but his family could not afford his treatment.. However, there is a ray of hope for him as he witnessed growth. To Know More, Watch Video.