Abdu Rozik Returns From A.R. Rahman’s Concert, Thanks The Composer For Giving Him Opportunity To Perform With Him | Watch Video

Abdu Rozik spotted: Abdu Rozik the Tajikistan-born singer and former contestant of Bigg Boss 16, recently returned to Mumbai and interacted with the paparazzi at the airport. He expressed his love for the city and thanked AR Rahman for giving him the opportunity to perform with him at his concert in Pune. Abdu’s post on social media about his experience with Rahman garnered positive reactions from netizens who praised his kind heart and good nature. Despite his recent feud with fellow contestant MC Stan, Abdu attended the rapper’s concert in Dubai and gifted him a rare eternal rose as a symbol of love and brotherhood. He also shared glimpses of Stan’s performance on his Instagram Stories.