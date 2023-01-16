Home

Video Gallery

Abdu Rozik To Collaborate With Salman Khan? Watch Exclusive Interview

Abdu Rozik To Collaborate With Salman Khan? Watch Exclusive Interview

In an exclusive interview, the little singer Abdu Rozik has revealed about his plans working with Salman Khan. Watch his interview.

Abdu Rozik news: Bigg Boss’s most loved ad favorite contestant Abdu Rozik has been evicted finally from the show. It was during the Shanivaar Ka Vaar episode that Salman Khan made the shocking revelation. He shared what is Abdu’s permanent exit from the show. Now, in an exclusive interview, the little singer has revealed about his plans working with Salman Khan, his upcoming projects and the housemates. Watch video.