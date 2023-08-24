Home

Video Gallery

Abhishek Bachchan Attends The Screening Of Ghoomer For Indian Deaf Women Cricket

Abhishek Bachchan Attends The Screening Of Ghoomer For Indian Deaf Women Cricket

Actor Abhishek Bachchan attends the screening of Ghoomer for Indian Deaf Women Cricket team. The movie is loved and appreciated by audience specially cricket fans. Even many cricketers watched the film and expressed their love for the film on social media. The film is directed by R. Balki and also stars Saiyami Kher

Actor Abhishek Bachchan attends the screening of Ghoomer for Indian Deaf Women Cricket team. The movie is loved and appreciated by audience specially cricket fans. Even many cricketers watched the film and expressed their love for the film on social media. The film is directed by R. Balki and also stars Saiyami Kher.

Trending Now

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.