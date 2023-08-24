Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Subscribe to Our Newsletter Today!
Abhishek Bachchan Attends The Screening Of Ghoomer For Indian Deaf Women Cricket
Actor Abhishek Bachchan attends the screening of Ghoomer for Indian Deaf Women Cricket team. The movie is loved and appreciated by audience specially cricket fans. Even many cricketers watched the film and expressed their love for the film on social media. The film is directed by R. Balki and also stars Saiyami Kher
Actor Abhishek Bachchan attends the screening of Ghoomer for Indian Deaf Women Cricket team. The movie is loved and appreciated by audience specially cricket fans. Even many cricketers watched the film and expressed their love for the film on social media. The film is directed by R. Balki and also stars Saiyami Kher.
Trending Now
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.
Recommended Videos
Subscribe Now
Enroll for our free updates
Thank you