  • Abhishek Bachchan Attends The Screening Of Ghoomer For Indian Deaf Women Cricket

Abhishek Bachchan Attends The Screening Of Ghoomer For Indian Deaf Women Cricket

Published: August 24, 2023 2:45 PM IST

By Driti Atri | Edited by Driti Atri

Actor Abhishek Bachchan attends the screening of Ghoomer for Indian Deaf Women Cricket team. The movie is loved and appreciated by audience specially cricket fans. Even many cricketers watched the film and expressed their love for the film on social media. The film is directed by R. Balki and also stars Saiyami Kher.

