Abhishek Bachchan starrer Bob Biswas has been released and is gaining mixed responses from the audience. The movie serves as a spin-off to the 2012 thriller Kahaani in which Saswata Chatterjee played the role of Bob Biswas. While fans are divided over who should have played the role of Bob Biswas in the movie – Abhishek or Saswata, we asked Junior Bachchan the same in an exclusive interview. Talking about the same, Abhishek said that he was also offered Kahaani first. Watch!Also Read - Bob Biswas: Chitrangada Singh Talks About Abhishek Bachchan's Pranks, Her Upcoming Projects and Much More