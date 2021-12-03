Abhishek Bachchan’s Bob Biswas has been released and is gaining immense love from the audience. However, just a few days before the big release, we caught Abhishek for a candid conversation and asked about the OTT shows he’ll recommend to his fans. Surely, Junior Bachchan has a perfect and smart reply to our question! Watch.Also Read - Vishal Daldani Remembers THIS Humble Gesture of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in a Recent Show, Here's What it is