In an interview with India.com, actor Abhishek Bachchan was asked if he wants to work with his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan again. To this, the actor revealed probably this time in a web series. Abhishek said, “What’s wonderful about Aishwarya and myself is that we manage to demarcate the personal and professional. We’ve never thought of doing a project just for the sake of both us coming together. It is something that has to creatively satisfy the needs of each individual artistes. It’s always about ‘here’s something really good and interesting’. It entirely depends on what the subject is.” Also Read - Breathe Into The Shadows Trailer: Abhishek Bachchan Would Murder Anybody to Find His Daughter Siya

Abhishek also reveals about his life in lockdown with daughter Aaradhya and his upcoming web-series Breathe 2. Watch the interview here: Also Read - Abhishek Bachchan Feels Uncomfortable Doing Intimate Scenes Due to Aaradhya, Read on