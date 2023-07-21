Home

Abhishek Malhan Net Worth: Did You Know Fukra Insaan Owns a House Worth Rs 16 Crores? His Net Worth Is Shocking ! Watch Video

Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame Abhishek Malhan aka Fukra Insaan has a crazy fan following on social media. Malhan has over 3 million Instagram followers and over 6 million YouTube subscribers. The young YouTube sensation enjoys a lavish lifestyle and owns some of the most expensive things. Check out video to know his net worth and car collection.

Abhishek Malhan Net Worth: Abhishek malhan aka Fukra Insaan is has been grabbing a lot of headlines ever since he entered into the Bigg Boss house. His bond with fellow YouTuber Elvish Yadav and Manisha Rani in the house has been loved by the fans. One of the most popular contestants in the Bigg Boss house, Abhishek Malhan has a crazy fan following on social media. Malhan has over 3 million Instagram followers and over 6 million YouTube subscribers. The young YouTube sensation enjoys a lavish lifestyle and owns some of the most expensive things. Check out video to know his net worth and car collection.

