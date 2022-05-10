A car accident is becoming quite viral these days. This accident took place in Gopalganj. In this video a worker is standing outside a shop. Suddenly a car coming from front lost its balance and the car went down the road. The car collided with bricks, then a pile of sand. The car was badly damaged. Best thing was that no one was injured in this accident. A bike was also damaged in the accident. Actually this accident happened due to the steering failure of the car.