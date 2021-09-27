Steps to restore deleted pictures and videos from Google Photos : Google Photos has been a home to your memories as it makes backing up of our photos and videos effortless. It is indeed one of the best photo sharing and cloud storage devices developed by Google. But what if you mistakenly or accidently deleted any of your important pictures or videos from Google Photos ? Well, in that case you do not to worry about the same as we bring this video for you where we have explained basic steps that will help you retrieve your pictures and videos back. Check out the video for more.Also Read - Latest WhatsApp Update: WhatsApp Launches View Once Feature, Know How To Use It | Tech Reveal