James Michael Tyler Dies at 59 : US Actor James Michael Tyler died after a long battle with prostate cancer at his home in Los Angeles. The actor who was famous as Gunther, the coffee shop manager in the popular series Friends died at the age of 59, US media reported. According to a representative, the actor was first diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2018 and now has finally left for his heavenly abode on Sunday. Watch this video to know more on this latest news and update.