Actor Karan Kundrra Enters Bigg Boss 15 House: Exclusive Interview Before His Entrance, Reveals How He Would React and His Game Plan
Actor Karan Kundrra Enters Bigg Boss 15 House: Exclusive Interview, the actor wishes that his Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai co-stars Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi are also a part of Bigg Boss 15.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.
Published Date: October 3, 2021 3:00 AM IST