Exclusive Interview with Namit Das: Namit Das has been a regular face on TV and has been doing theatre for almost 12 years. He has also appeared in many popular films like Wake up Sid, Humari Adhuri Kahaani, Sui Dhaaga and many more. His tremendous performance in series like Sushmita Sen starrer Aarya and Ishan Khatter’s A suitable Boy has received good responses from the viewers. The series Aarya has recently completed one year of its release on the digital platform and Namit couldn’t stop talking about how he prepared for his role. In this exclusive interview, Namit opens up about Aarya 2, sequel of A Suitable Boy and more. Watch Video. Also Read - Paparazzi Talks: Rakhi Sawant Spotted Outside Her Gym | Exclusive Chat

