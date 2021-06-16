Randeep Hooda on Men’s Health Week 2021: Men’s Health Week is celebrated every year in the month of June to spread awareness about preventable health problems and encourage early detection and treatment of diseases among men and boys. This year, Men’s Health Week will be celebrated from June 14 to June 20. In an exclusive conversation for Men’s Health Week, the well-known actor, Randeep Hooda opened up about the importance of Men’s Health and why talking about it is the need of the hour. He also gave some interesting insights about the kind of home workouts one can do to stay fit and fabulous even without Gym. The actor also shared his special ways which always helped him to stay happy and healthy along with some unknown insights about his personal life and his upcoming flick. Watch Video. Also Read - Pavitra Rishta 2.0 Latest News: Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi Star Shaheer Sheikh Bags Manav Opposite Ankita Lokhande