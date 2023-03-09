Home

Actor Satish Kaushik Passes Away At 66

Actor-Director Satish Kaushik has passed away at the age of 66. The news broke after actor Anupam Kher tweeted about the passing of Kaushik early Thursday. Kaushik was 66. Kaushik wore many hats, including those of actor, director, producer, comedian, and screenwriter. The cause of his death is not yet known.