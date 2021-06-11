Actress Kriti Kulhari Interview: Kriti Kulhari is a popular Indian actress who has appeared in successful films like Pink, URI: The Surgical Strike and Mission Mangal. Since Pink, Kriti is known for playing strong, emotional and powerful characters that leave her audience inspired. Not just movies, Kriti has also appeared in various web series and short films. Now, she is back with another movie Shaadistan, the trailer of which is already out and the film will soon be released on Disney+Hotstar. In this interview, Kriti reveals about season 3 of ‘Four more shots please!’, her personal life and more. Watch video. Also Read - Prateik Babbar Reveals His Relationship With Sushant Singh Rajput | Watch Exclusive Video

Also Read - Indian Rapper Singer Mika Singh turns 44; Controversial Facts You Didn't Know About

Also Read - Happy Birthday Sonam Kapoor: Watch Video to Know About Her Most Trending Fashion Looks